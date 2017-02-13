50 Shades of Colorado Wine

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Colorado’s Wine Industry reveals the  many shades of Colorado wine our state offers. Colorado winemakers produce a diverse selection of wines from light pink to dark red, from dry to very sweet—perfect for romance this Valentine’s Day. Kyle Schlachter of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board shows ups some wines that pair with with aphrodisiacs.