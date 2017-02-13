Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Colorado’s Wine Industry reveals the many shades of Colorado wine our state offers. Colorado winemakers produce a diverse selection of wines from light pink to dark red, from dry to very sweet—perfect for romance this Valentine’s Day. Kyle Schlachter of the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board shows ups some wines that pair with with aphrodisiacs.
50 Shades of Colorado Wine for Valentine’s Day
