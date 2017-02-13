5 ways to save money on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Love is in the air around Valentine's Day.

But on Valentine's Day, love can also cost a lot of money.

Below are the top five ways, according to AOL, to save some cash this Valentine's Day.

1.) Want flowers? No problem. But you can save a lot of dollars on your daisies by shopping online. Shop early and skip the vase. Also, try a non-rose variety.

2.) Make your sweetie a nice dinner at home. Save money, no reservations, no valet, no tipping lousy service. It could also help you score big on romantic points.

3.) Choose another day to celebrate. Less crowds, more options, less money. And, you don't have to look like a schmoe with cheap flowers from the grocery store.

4.) Make you own Valentine's card. It may wind up looking like a grade school project but will score high in, "Oh, that's soooooo cuuuute." points.

5.) Skip the holiday altogether. Do something special for your loved one when they least expect it. Like a dinner at Del Frisco's followed by a Michael Buble concert.