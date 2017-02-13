26-year-old skier dies at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A 26-year-old man from Mexico died on an advance trail while skiing on Friday, Breckenridge Ski Resort said.

The resort’s ski patrol responded to the incident, but the man was declared dead at the scene. The man has not been identified. The resort did not say where on the property the man died or the circumstances surrounding his death.

It’s the third fatality at Breckenridge this season.

On Dec. 19, 48-year-old Kevin Pitts of Longmont died at Breckenridge after colliding with a tree on Breckenridge’s Alpine Alley run, not far from the Imperial Express SuperChair.

On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Sean Haberthier of Denver, was reported missing. The next day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Haberthier was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco where he was pronounced dead of a severe skull fracture after skiing into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.