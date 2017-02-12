Tim Tebow’s foundation hosts ‘Night To Shine’ prom for teens with disabilities

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Prom is a special night and one group made sure kids with developmental disabilities had the chance to experience it for themselves.

More than 200 churches across the country participated in a “Night to Shine.” The event includes everything that a typical prom has, including the limo ride, dinner and dancing.

The Night to Shine prom was put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Tebow shared photos of the event on Twitter.

The teens showed up in limos and walked down a red carpet in style with hair and makeup done by volunteers and beautiful gowns that were provided.

The men were provided with suits and a corsage.

After pictures were taken and limo rides given, everyone gathered for dinner and then hit the dance floor.