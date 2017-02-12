Thousands ordered to evacuate as California’s Oroville Dam emergency spillway expected to fail

OROVILLE, Calif. – Officials in northern California order residents near the damaged Oroville Dam to evacuate the area on Sunday evening.

Officials are anticipating a failure of the emergency spillway on Sunday night, the California Department of Water Resources said.

A failure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department issued the evacuation order.

“A hazardous situation is developing with the Oroville Dam auxiliary spillway. Operation of the auxiliary spillway has lead to severe erosion that could lead to a failure of the structure,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Failure of the auxiliary spillway structure will result in an uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”

Oroville, Calif. is a town of about 16,000 people, north of Sacramento.

The Oroville Dam is the nation’s largest dam. The main spillway was damaged a few days ago and officials have been trying to figure out how to get water out of Lake Oroville, the LA Times reports.

The emergency spillway had never been used before.