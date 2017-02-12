Thieves take Walmart employee’s keys, drive off in her car with her purse

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of stealing a woman’s car while she was working at the Walmart store on East Exposition Avenue.

The victim told police she was using her car keys to open boxes and then set the keys down as she stock shelves on Jan. 25.

Aurora police said she noticed a man and a woman watching her work. At some point, she went to use her keys again and realized they were gone.

Fearing the keys had been stolen by the man and woman, she went out to the parking lot and saw the pair driving away in her car.

The woman ran to the car and jumped on the hood, police said.

The driver nearly hit two other vehicles and the victims jumped off the car, according to police. Fortunately, she wasn’t hurt.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered that day in Aurora.

However, the woman had left her purse in her car while she was at work. One of the suspects used a credit card to make purchases at the Target store in Glendale.

Aurora police shared three photos of the suspects.

Anyone who know these two suspects or has information about these crimes is asked to call Agent Brandon Rinnan with the District 1 Crimes Against Property Unit at 303-739-6112. Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a REWARD of up to $2,000.