× Newspaper apologizes after mistaking Alec Baldwin for President Trump

Alec Baldwin has two Emmys and an Oscar nomination. But a newspaper in the Dominican Republic may have given the actor his highest praise yet.

El Nacional apologized Saturday after identifying Baldwin as President Donald Trump, whom the actor impersonates regularly on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to critical praise and Trump’s oft-tweeted displeasure.

On Friday the newspaper published a photo of the actor along with a caption calling him, “Donald Trump, president of the USA.” The photo accompanied a news article about Israeli settlements which also had a photo of (the actual) Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Oops.

“The situation went unnoticed by those who revised page 19,” the newspaper said in a statement Saturday. “El Nacional apologizes to its readers and anyone who felt affected” by the error, it said.

Baldwin, sporting a blond wig, orange makeup and a constant pucker, has been lampooning Trump on “SNL” since October. His impersonation has apparently not gone unnoticed by Trump, who tweeted last month, “NBC News is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

Trump has yet to tweet about El Nacional’s mistake or the latest “SNL” episode. Baldwin hosted the show Saturday for a record 17th time and portrayed Trump taking his travel-ban case to “The People’s Court.”

Meanwhile, a former “SNL” cast member says Trump should “calm down” about the ribbing. Joe Piscopo also told CNN’s “Smerconish” on Saturday that his is “seriously” considering a run for New Jersey governor.

Piscopo wouldn’t be the first “SNL” comedian to run for public office. Former actor and writer Al Franken is now a US Senator from Minnesota.