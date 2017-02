× Missing at-risk teen last from Aurora found safe Sunday morning

LITTLETON, Colo. — An endangered teen from Aurora has been found safe.

The teen was last seen at the Skate City at 5801 South Rowell Way in Littleton Saturday night, according to a statement released by Aurora police.

Police issued an update Sunday morning, alerting the public that the teen had been found and was not hurt. No other details were released.