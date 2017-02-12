× Floor collapses, house catches fire during party near Regis University

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Two apartments caught fire after the floor collapsed during a party near Regis University Saturday night, the Adams County Fire Department confirmed.

It happened just before midnight at 5233 Grove Street, just north of campus. The street remained closed Sunday morning.

Fire department officials said a large number of people were inside the apartment when the floor collapsed. A gas pipe broke and the house caught fire, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, two units were completely engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

Building inspectors were at the home Sunday morning to determine whether the house is safe to enter.

We’re expecting more information from investigators at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m.