× Bruno Mars, The Time pay tribute to Prince at Grammy’s

LOS ANGELES – Bruno Mars and The Time joined forces to pay tribute to Prince at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

“The sky is purple and the First Avenue club is sold out, but you have tickets to the hottest show on the planet,” host James Corden said as he introduced the tribute.

The Time opened the tribute with a performance of their hits “Jungle Love” and “The Bird,” both of which were produced and co-written by Prince.

Mars then channeled his inner Prince for a performance of “Let’s Go Crazy” dressed in the iconic singer’s signature purple suit.

Just when you thought you couldn't love #BrunoMars anymore!!! Prince is smiling in heaven. 💜 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3eCZpGXy1m — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) February 13, 2017

Prince passed away on April 21, 2016 of an opioid fentanyl overdose.