BYERS, Colo. — Firefighters battled a 40-acre wildfire in the Byers area Saturday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue assisted the Byers Fire District with the incident on County Road 173 near US Highway 36.

At least two outbuildings were destroyed.

Winds were gusty in some places along the Front Range Saturday. Temperatures were not nearly as warm as they were on Friday.

This story will be updated when more information is available.