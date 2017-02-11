Planned Parenthood defunding the focus of two separate rallies Saturday in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Rallies to stop the federal funding of Planned Parenthood took place in hundreds of cities across the country on Saturday. Advocates also came out in force to show their support for the organization.

Those demonstrations also took place in Denver, as lawmakers introduced a bill that would defund Planned Parenthood. The organization receives about $5000 million per year from the federal government.

It’s one issue, but it sparked two vastly different opinions Saturday in Denver.

“This is the most important place I could be today,” said Planned Parenthood supporter Rachel Brown. “I feel liberated to be around people just like me.”

“It’s the most burning civil rights question of the 20th and 21st centuries,” said Tom Uebbing, who organized a protest Planned Parenthood rally in front of the organization’s location on E. 38th Avenue in Denver.

About two thousand people gathered in support of Planned Parenthood at Senator Cory Gardner’s office.

“Health would be 100 percent worse without Planned Parenthood,” said supporter Tyler Neal at Saturday’s rally. “People wouldn’t be getting tested as they could anywhere else.”

Hours earlier, about two hundred people gathered in front of Planned Parenthood to voice their opposition to the organization, urging the government to make good on promises to eliminate federal funding.

“We want these funds to be diverted to federally approved community health centers,” Uebbing said.

Those who support the organization say abortion should not be the focus, as it makes up only three percent of Planned Parenthood, and defunding would take away other important medical services.

“You take away that funding and (women) are going to end up pregnant and they’re going to need the abortions that are in jeopardy,” supporter Charlotte Smith said.

Those opposed to the organization say the three percent figure is misleading, and even one abortion is one too many.

“These kids, they don’t seem to exist, they don’t have names so no one is speaking for them,” Uebbing said. “It’s a human’s rights issue and I just can’t ignore it.”

Pro life supporters acknowledge that there is a lot of pressure being applied by the other side.

“That’s why we’re out on the streets in 200 cities in America,” Uebbing added.

But both sides agree it’s important to have their voices heard, and they hope their elected leaders are paying attention.

“I’m not sure he’s in his office because it’s Saturday,” Smith said about Senator Gardner. “But I’m sure he’s going to hear about it and the letters are going to be pouring in.”

Senator Gardner will vote whether or not to defund Planned Parenthood. Many at Saturday’s rally in front of his office wrote letters encouraging him to vote to continue funding. Those letters will be delivered sometime next week.