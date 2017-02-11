× Trump reaffirms alliance with Japan after North Korea fires missile

North Korea launched a projectile Sunday, a source within the South Korean Ministry of Defense told CNN.

The information came from a statement issued by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The joint chiefs said the projectile was fired Sunday morning from North Pyongang Province in North Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, through a translator, “North Korea’s most recent missile launch is absolutely intolerable. North Korea must fully comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

BREAKING: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls North Korea missile launch "absolutely intolerable." — The Associated Press (@AP) February 12, 2017

President Donald Trump reaffirmed America’s alliance with Japan Saturday, saying “I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent.”

The men issued their joint statements from US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.