DENVER -- The Denver Animal Shelter continues its quest to pair you up with that special someone this Valentine's Day.

The "Meet Your Match" campaign continues through Sunday. Adoption fees for all pets 1 year and older are just $14.

You can find your own furry friend for a special price tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Denver Animal Shelter is located at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave., Denver, CO 80223