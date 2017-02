× Marijuana sales reached $1.3 billion in Colorado in 2016

DENVER — Marijuana is now a billion-dollar industry in Colorado.

New numbers from the Department of Revenue show recreational and medical marijuana sales reached $1.3 billion in 2016.

Monthly sales went over $100 million in eight of the 12 months last year.

The upward trend in marijuana sales is expected to continue this year.

We have not seen how much 2016’s sales translated into tax revenue for the state.