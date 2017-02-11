× Lindsay Lohan wants meeting with Trump, Putin to discuss refugee crisis

According to one person, solving the Syrian refugee crisis involves bringing together 3 international powerhouses: Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and…Lindsay Lohan.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Lindsay Lohan expressed her desire for a sit-down meeting with the U.S. President as well as Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia.

Lohan floated additional celebrities she would like involved in the summit, including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Rachel McAdams.

The actress believes she could open President Trump’s eyes to the plight of the Syrian people. “I want to try to get the word out to Donald Trump bring him over there, have him see all the positive things they are doing over there and all America can do to help as well,” she said.

Lohan’s desire to bring together the heads of state and celebrities comes on the heels of her recent tour of Syrian refugee camps in Turkey. She posted with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a seven-year-old Syrian refugee on her Instagram.

The White House hasn’t commented on Lohan’s desire for a meeting.