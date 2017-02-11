Firefighters urge public to be careful following long week of wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Firefighters warn that while it's winter, it is still fire season in Colorado.

During the last week, firefighters fought wildfires through the Denver metro, Boulder, Thornton and Fort Collins.

Einar Jensen is South Metro Fire's Community Risk Reduction Specialist. He said firefighters in his district fight more wildfires during the winter than they do during the summer.

"We think that a large part of that is that false sense of security: 'Oh, it's the middle of winter, we can't have a wildfire.' Yes we can. Today alone we've had multiple fires in our district, Littleton's district," said Jensen.

In Boulder county, investigators now believe the Rogers Fire started from a slash pile that burned in January, but never fully extinguished. Investigators think high winds reignited the flames. As for the Wagonwheel Gap Fire in Boulder, investigators now believe that sparked from a down power line pushed over by the wind.

In Fort Collins, investigators believe a cigarette butt someone tossed out a car window sparked Friday's wildfire.

A wildfire burned in Thornton on Wednesday. Investigators believe sparklers ignited that fire.

Investigators said a grass fire that burned near Greenwood Village on Friday started from three juveniles playing with fireworks. That fire almost took out Tim Miller's barn.

"The flames when the wind blew it, it would jump 4 or 5 feet pretty quick," said Miller.

"All over Colorado, it's currently wildfire season. Until we get big snow like we've had in the mountains, or lots of rain," said Jensen.

Jensen said the key is to mitigate your property. He said firefighters were able to get ahead of the flames near Greenwood Village because the homeowner had trimmed the grass on the property and that made it easier for firefighters to fight.

Jensen also said it's critical to speak with your children about how to use fire properly.

"It's a great reminder that kids can't just be kids with fire," said Jensen.