Denver Golf Expo gets people dreaming of the links a little early

DENVER -- More than 10,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Denver Mart this weekend for one of the biggest consumer golf events in the nation.

The Denver Golf Expo is getting everyone from novices to experienced pros to think about golf a little earlier in the year.

“Golf clubs are not a one size fits all thing,” said Jon Fitzgerald, a custom club fitter from Lenny’s Golf shop in Aurora.

“It’s kind of like cell phones, just when you think you’ve got the best and the market has plateaued, it gets better,” he said of the technology in golf clubs and balls that keeps improving.”

At the Golf Expo, the toys are almost unlimited.

“I have the Orange Whip trainer,” Jim Hackenberg, the CEO and founder of Orange Whip Products said as he demonstrated his tool to improve one’s game.

“It allows rhythm and balance to become the main force in the golf swing,” Hackenberg explained.

“Almost like we can feel like what Ernie Els looks like,” he said.

And who doesn’t want to play like Ernie Els? Whether your handicap is high or you’re a scratch golfer, there’s something at the expo for everyone, even a bit from the past.

“Lets face it, rolling a ball doesn’t take as much technology as hitting a drive 300 yards,” Fitzgerald said.

That’s why one of the busiest booths takes you back in time.

“Jack Nicholas taught me how to putt, that’s how he putts and until somebody breaks his record that’s how we are going to putt,” a custom fitter for Musty Putters said to one woman being fitted for a customer made wood putter.

“When I get done this is going to be perfect,” he said.

A few weeks into winter and people in Denver are already dreaming of summer.

The golf expo continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denver Mart.

Tickets are $13 for adults and $3 for kids.