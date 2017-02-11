× Bobcat spotted near Tabor Lake in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE — Wheat Ridge police are warning area residents to be aware of a bobcat in the area.

An alert issued by the department said that a resident in the 4300 block of Vivian reported seeing a bobcat take a chicken from his backyard enclosure on Friday.

The man followed the bobcat into the open space where the animal ran off with the chicken into the Tabor Lake area.

Officials note this may be the same animal spotted two weeks ago along the trail between Prospect Park and Youngfield.

Residents are encouraged to be alert and make sure any small animal enclosures are well secured in order to keep wildlife out and animals safe.

Animal experts don’t believe bobcats eat domestic animals like dogs or cats but they should be kept supervised and on a leash.