Big weather change on the way Saturday

DENVER — A cold front heads our way on Saturday with increasing clouds and highs back down in the mid-50s. A few rain showers will develop across the area in the afternoon and evening.

The rain will mix with and then change to snow by the evening. The snow will end early Sunday.

Mountains: Snow on Saturday with accumulation between 4-6″ and some higher spots could get up to a foot.

Conditions will be slushy at many resorts. The wind could gust to 50-100 mph near the Divide so blowing and drifting could make for tricky travel and avalanche threats. The snow will dive into southern Colorado on Sunday and then end.

Dry Stretch: It looks like the dry weather pattern that has dominated in early February returns for much of next week. So, expect mainly sunny skies, a little wind from time to time, and highs running in the 50s to 60s.

