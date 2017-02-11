1 airlifted after single car rollover in Adams County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY -- A single vehicle rollover near Riverdale and Quebec Street required firefighters to extract the driver and stabilize the vehicle to keep it from falling down a ravine.

According to police, the call came in at 8:40 p.m. reporting a person trapped in a car just south of Brighton.

Firefighters had to perform a "heavy extraction" to remove the driver who was then airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver's identity has not yet been revealed. The victim's condition is currently unknown.