I Heart Friday's in Cherry Creek North and The American Heart Association are partnering to bring you a free yoga class on February 17th at Pura Vida Fitness in Cherry Creek. Carrie Lehtonen, a heart attack survivor will be teaching the class from 1:30 to 3:30. Go to their Facebook page or call (303)801-4667 to learn more. Watch the segment to see why Carrie turned to yoga for stress.