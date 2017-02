Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- The Wyoming Highway Patrol released a video of a semi getting blown over in powerful winds.

The incredible thing was that it fell right on top of a trooper's patrol car.

The trooper was not in the car. No one was seriously hurt.

The message from the highway patrol urges truck drivers and others who drive tall vehicles to pay attention to high-wind warnings and stay off the roads during those times to keep everyone safe.