BERTHOUD PASS – Wind gusts range from 67mph to 104mph since 9pm Thursday night. Hurricane force starts at 74mph.

Take a look at the Berthoud Pass METAR weather observation hourly report. You can see both the wind speeds and gusts. Take note: At 6am the sustained wind speed was 78mph and the gusts were 97mph. To be officially classified as a hurricane you must have sustained wind speeds of 74mph or greater.

The top wind gust of 104mph was clocked at 7am.