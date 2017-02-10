× Tech Review: The speaker that looks like a flying saucer!

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days. It takes a little more for a sub $100 bluetooth speaker to stand out. Once glance at the iClever BoostSound will have you saying, “what the heck is that?” I took it for a test!

Hardware

It's big, it's round. It's the BoostSound bluetooth speaker from iClever. It stands a good 8" high. You'll find standard playback and power buttons on the top. On the bottom there is a microUSB port for charging, a mini jack for connecting an audio input and a microUSB port for playing back music without connecting it to another device.

The BoostSound also has some weight to it. It packs a pretty decent-sized speaker as well as a 4,000 mAh battery. The company promises 8 hours of playback on a single charge.

Pairing the BoostSound with your phone is self-explanatory. Within a minute or 2 I was up and running, cranking out the tunes on the BoostSound.

Cranking the tunes

The BoostSound sounds good. It's pretty loud and I noticed a much better bass sound when compared to similarly priced speakers that are much smaller. Granted, you'll get better sound from some of the speakers that are $150 and up but for under $100, I was impressed. I also love the fact that you can pop in a MicroSD card with mp3 files and leave your phone at home. You don't see that feature in many bluetooth speakers these days.

Things I'd Change

It looks a little odd. Some people may love this but others may turn up their nose. Frankly I think it could be a cool statement piece in a trendy apartment but others might not agree. I'd love to see 2 versions of the BoostSound. This one and another that would fit in better in a typical suburban home.

Overall

For the price ($80) the iClever BoostSound is a pretty good speaker. The sound is big and the bass is better than most small portable speakers. The battery lets you take your tunes with you for a long time. There are better speakers out there but you'll have to spend $150+ to get them.

The iClever BoostSound is available right now for $80.