Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.
Live video: President Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Abe hold news conference

Tech Review: The speaker that looks like a flying saucer!

Posted 10:21 am, February 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:25AM, February 10, 2017
20170210_072330

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen these days.  It takes a little more for a sub $100 bluetooth speaker to stand out.  Once glance at the iClever BoostSound will have you saying, “what the heck is that?”  I took it for a test!

Hardware

It's big, it's round.  It's the BoostSound bluetooth speaker from iClever.  It stands a good 8" high.  You'll find standard playback and power buttons on the top.  On the bottom there is a microUSB port for charging, a mini jack for connecting an audio input and a microUSB port for playing back music without connecting it to another device.

The BoostSound also has some weight to it.  It packs a pretty decent-sized speaker as well as a 4,000 mAh battery.  The company promises 8  hours of playback on a single charge.

Pairing the BoostSound with your phone is self-explanatory.  Within a minute or 2 I was up and running, cranking out the tunes on the BoostSound.

Cranking the tunes

The BoostSound sounds good.  It's pretty loud and I noticed a much better bass sound when compared to similarly priced speakers that are much smaller.  Granted, you'll get better sound from some of the speakers that are $150 and up but for under $100, I was impressed.  I also love the fact that you can pop in a MicroSD card with mp3 files and leave your phone at home.  You don't see that feature in many bluetooth speakers these days.

Things I'd Change

It looks a little odd.  Some people may love this but others may turn up their nose.  Frankly I think it could be a cool statement piece in a trendy apartment but others might not agree.  I'd love to see 2 versions of the BoostSound.  This one and another that would fit in better in a typical suburban home.

Overall

For the price ($80) the iClever BoostSound is a pretty good speaker.  The sound is big and the bass is better than most small portable speakers.  The battery lets you take your tunes with you for a long time.  There are better speakers out there but you'll have to spend $150+ to get them.

The iClever BoostSound is available right now for $80.