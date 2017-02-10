Strong winds in Longmont wipe out trees, power lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- Strong winds Friday caused power outages and damage to trees, fences, and power lines all over Boulder County.

“The wind was blowing so bad that the dirt the wind was blowing across that you literally had whiteout conditions for about a quarter-of-a-mile,” said Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief, Robert Sullenberger.

All it took was a strong burst to uproot trees and down an entire row of power poles and lines near Main Street and Pike Road.

Roger Haskell said the wind was shaking his house this morning just after 7:30 a.m.

When he looked outside he saw the downed lines, one of which caused damage to his car. “I was like ohhhhh boy, this doesn’t look good,” said Haskell.

Just down the street from him, he saw a man trapped in his car after power lines fell right on top.

“We didn’t touch the car, we just, you ok? And he rolls the window and yeah, I'm ok,” he said he asked the man.

Firefighters who helped the man out said he was okay and did the right thing by not getting out.

Longmont Power crews worked throughout the day to clear the downed lines off roadways.

“Theres actually 12,470 volts on these lines,” said Mike Zavala, Foreman for Longmont Power.

Zavala says in his 30-plus years with the city he’s never seen wind damage like what was caused Friday. “For this many poles to do down, no I have not see this,” he said.

By 5:00 p.m. Friday, most of the roads were clear and some new poles were already installed.

The city said power has been restored to all customers except one medical building.

“We’re hoping the worst is over,” said Jeff Satur, with Longmont Department of Public Safety.

The Office of Emergency Management said crews and resources were deployed early which helped manage the issues that arose.