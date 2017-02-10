Standing with Standing Rock rally marches to Wells Fargo in downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They marched with banging drums, Native American chants and shouts of protest over the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

About 150 protesters moved from the Colorado State Capitol to the main downtown Wells Fargo Bank building Friday to demand a meeting with management that never came.

They called themselves the "brothers and sisters of the native peoples of Standing Rock."

After banging on the doors of the outer lobby, they flooded inside the huge building at 17th and Broadway with the same loud presence inside and out.

They call Wells Fargo the main financier of the Dakota Access Pipeline. They promised civil disobedience.

But police and bank security looked on without making any arrests.

"We want talk to some corporate officers of this criminal corporation that's financing genocide against native people in North Dakota right now," said Glenn Morris with the American Indian Movement of Colorado.

Joined by grassroots environmental, human rights and other groups and individuals they promise many more similar protests in the weeks and months ahead.

"This is just one stage of a process and so we plan on going to the city and county building on Monday night to meet with city council and demand that that they divest, that Denver divest from Wells Fargo," said Sky Roosevelt Morris who identified herself as representing White Mountain Apache and Shawnee Nations.