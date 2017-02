Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We love our cocktails, but not the calories that come with them. Skinnies Cocktail Mixers are the first zero-calorie, all-natural mixers that health conscious foodies are loving. They don't contain any fruit juices or processed mixers, no preservatives or artificial coloring, and they're made with 100% plant-based products.

You can choose from flavors like NY Cosmo, Baja Margarita, Maui Mai Tai and London Gimlet. They're $6 for a box of six. Find them on Amazon, Shopify, and rsvpskinnies.com