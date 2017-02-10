× Shots fired into vehicle in southwest metro Denver, no one hit

DENVER — Police said shots were fired into a vehicle at West Floyd Avenue and South Irving Street in southwest metro Denver late Friday night. The location is very near South Federal Boulevard and Floyd.

Officers from Denver and Sheridan originally responded to reports of numerous shots fired.

No one was hit or hurt in the shooting.

Police did not have any suspect information to share in the early stages of this investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is available.