Second suspect in deadly shooting at light rail station arrested

DENVER — Police said the second suspect in the shooting death of a man at the Sheridan Light Rail Station was in custody Friday night.

They confirmed Nathan Valdez was arrested Friday afternoon in Jefferson County at about 5:30 in the 9700 block of West Chatfield Drive.

He was being transported to Denver’s custody Friday night.

Valdez along with Ever Valles are accused of shooting and killing a 32-year-old man at the train station early Tuesday morning.

Police arrested Valles Thursday.