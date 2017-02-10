Record warmth across Front Range, wind gusts up to 100 mph in mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Record warm weather aided by strong Chinook winds will spread across the Denver metro area on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to surge into the mid-70s on Friday. The record high for Denver is 71 set in 1951. Wind speeds will be will be 15-35 mph in Denver, with stronger gusts in the foothills and along the Continental Divide.

A wind gust of 101 mph was recorded on Berthoud Pass early Friday morning. A high wind warning is in effect for the foothills and mountains until 11 a.m. for gusts up to 100 mph above 8,500 feet.

No major damage has been reported.

A travel restriction for high-profile vehicles on Interstate 70 between Golden and the Eisenhower Tunnel was dropped by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The mountains will be dry, windy and abnormally warm on Friday. But rain and snow will spread in Friday afternoon and Friday night.

There initially will be rain up to 8,500 feet before it changes to snow on Saturday morning, with 4-10 inches of total accumulation for the central and northern mountains.

A couple pockets of 12 inches can be expected near Steamboat Springs, Crested Butte and Snowmass. The strong wind gusts will decrease Friday night.

After the record warm temperatures on Friday, the pattern will change Saturday for the Front Range.

The morning will start dry, then rain moves in during the afternoon. It changes to snow on Saturday night through the overnight into Sunday morning.

Expect 0-2 inches of snow accumulation with the best chances west and south of the metro area. Saturday's high will reach 55 before the storm moves in.

There will be snow showers early Sunday before things dry up quickly and the sun emerges in the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 40s.

High pressure will settle in next week, delivering dry, warm weather.

