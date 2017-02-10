Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're talking a lot about Valentines and romance today, and one thing that's definitely not romantic is hair in your face. One Up Bands to the rescue! All their bands come in different colors and styles depending on what look you want to go for. They're adjustable so if you have a small head they'll fit. One Up Bands are high performance, non slip and stretchy. Learn more at oneupbands.com.