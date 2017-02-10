We're talking a lot about Valentines and romance today, and one thing that's definitely not romantic is hair in your face. One Up Bands to the rescue! All their bands come in different colors and styles depending on what look you want to go for. They're adjustable so if you have a small head they'll fit. One Up Bands are high performance, non slip and stretchy. Learn more at oneupbands.com.
One Up Bands
-
Community remembers Legacy High School student run down waiting to cross street
-
Photos: Drive By Truckers Howl At The Wolf Moon
-
Woman live-streams herself harassing police wearing black bands in honor of fallen comrade
-
Joana’s Fitness Wish List
-
Speakeasy Soiree
-
-
PHOTOS: Denver’s Own The Fray Perform Their Greatest Hits At 1STBANK Center
-
Local marching band pays tribute at Honolulu’s Pearl Harbor parade
-
Tech Review: Record podcasts or music with USB mic
-
Minnesota police department threatens drunk drivers with One Direction music
-
PHOTOS: Bad Suns Appear With Coin at the Bluebird Theater
-
-
One killed at teen’s Quinceañera party that was subject of viral Facebook invite
-
Light snow leaves metro Denver as quickly as it arrived
-
Search continues for Fort Lupton man who disappeared on Christmas