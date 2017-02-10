× ‘Night to Shine’ celebrates people with special needs at great prom event

DENVER — It was a “Night to Shine” in Centennial Friday night. People with special needs attended an unforgettable prom night experience.

FOX31’s Good Day Colorado anchor Megan O’Halloran was the emcee for this great celebration which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

A Night to Shine is a growing movement with proms being held across the country.

There is one very important goal: Making sure that every person with special needs knows that they are celebrated, valued and loved.