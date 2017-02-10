Monster Jam- Meet the Driver of Scooby Doo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've ever been to a Monster Jam show, you know it's a ton of fun for the whole family- massive trucks that can fly over 14 cars and go up to 35 feet in the air! But if you've never been before, this is your chance. Monster Jam has taken things to the next level with a triple-threat this year!

Myranda Cozad, Monster Truck Driver, shares her fearless feats in the Scooby Doo Monster Jam Truck!

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series kicks off tonight and runs through Sunday at the Pepsi Center. Tickets start at just $15! You can buy them online at altitudetickets.com, or just get them at the box office when you arrive.