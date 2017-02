Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can spread the love for less this Valentine's Day. The Outlets of Colorado has incredible deals on all things red, pink and full of love. Peggy Ziglin shows us deals you won't be able to pass up!

http://www.outletsatsilverthorne.com/directory/

http://www.outletsatcastlerock.com/

http://www.outletsatloveland.com/