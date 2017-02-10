Jefferson County School Board decides to close one school, 4 others spared

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The Jefferson County School Board voted to close Pleasant View Elementary School as part of the first step in an effort to add $25 million to the budget in order to raise teacher pay.

That school’s building is aging and the area is becoming more commercial, with fewer students attending. It's located at 15920 W 10th Avenue in Golden.

Lindsey Dudek is one parent who will need to take her daughter to another school. “The school's been around for a long time and this neighborhood, they like taking their kids here,” she said.

Despite the heartbreak and shock, administrators said it is a sacrifice that will benefit all students in the end.

Communication director Diana Wilson said, “It is heartbreaking when you have to make this decision.”

The district estimates the school closure will save about $700,000.

The decision came after a heated meeting lasting through Thursday night and ending at close to 2 a.m. Friday.

Pleasant View will close in August. Teachers and staff will be transferred to other schools.