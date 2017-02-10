Food Truck Friday: What Would Cheesus Do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom checks out the food on board the What Would Cheesus Do food truck. This food truck makes all kinds of grilled cheese sandwiches.

What Would Cheesus Do is run by Taylor & Jessica. Using fresh & local bread, fresh cheese, and the highest quality ingredients, they continually craft a seasonal selection of ooey gooey gourmet creations. A few include…

Go Fig Yourself with creamy brie cheese, tart granny smith apples, fig jam, caramelized onions in a balsamic reduction

Holy Guacamole with cheddar, crisp bacon, guacamole & fresh tomato

Messy Jess with your choice of toasted sourdough or Jewish rye, your choice of East Coast-style deli meat, swiss cheese, cole slaw, and secret recipe thousand island.