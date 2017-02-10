Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a warning about high-tech baby monitors. Some models claim to track vital signs, but are they accurate?

But an opinion piece from child health experts at the University of Pennsylvania published in the JAMA medical journal argues that there is potential for the smart monitor to get the signs wrong, leading to unnecessary panic. At the very least, the authors found no evidence that the modern devices do anything useful. Gadgets mentioned in the piece include the Baby Vida, MonBaby, Owlet, Snuza Pico, and Sproutling wearables, which come as smart socks, onesies and diaper clips and cost anywhere from $150 to $300 each. Dr. Kristin Woodward explains more in this video report.