Castle Rock Police on the hunt for 3 robbery suspects

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock Police are searching for three men suspected of robbery and attempted carjacking that took place in the 4700 block of Highway 86.

Douglas County Sheriff’s office received the call at around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim stopped along the highway to help a woman in apparent distress.

After stopping, the victim was confronted by two men. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s money, watch and sunglasses.

The victim drove himself to an urgent care facility to be treated for minor injuries.

Because of the location of the crime, Castle Rock Police are taking over the investigation, and are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be driving an older, dark-green, two-door Cadillac possibly with Colorado license plates. The car was last seen driving east on Highway 86.

The three suspects are described as a 20-25 year old woman of medium complexion with curly hair, wearing a white shirt and jeans; a 20-25 year old Hispanic or Pacific Islander man with dark skin and a tattoo design on the side of his face, wearing a dark-colored shirt; and a 20-25 year old man with brown hair and a goatee, wearing a blue shirt with a cartoon character design.

The details of the crime are still being investigated. The victim has been treated and released from the urgent care facility.

No other information is available at this time.

If resident spot the suspects, Police are asking that they call 911.