× Bank-robbing babysitter sentenced to 6 years

GREELEY, Colo.– Robbing a bank is never a good idea. Robbing a bank with two children in the car to pay for restitution is even worse,especially when you’re the babysitter.

A Severance woman learned this the hard way. Friday, 29-year-old Rachel Einspahr pleaded guilty to several charges including theft, forgery and attempted robbery.

She was immediately sentenced to six years in the Department of Corrections and ordered to repay nearly $33,000 in restitution.

According to the affidavit, in May 2016 the Colorado East Bank and Trust in Severance called police to report a hold up in the drive-thru.

Witnesses said a woman, later identified as Einspahr, drove up to a lane and put a note through the tube system that stated, “Do not sound alarm. The man in the very back wants $100s and $50s. He has a gun on my kids.”

The teller gave her twenty $50 bills and Einspahr left the drive-thru. After viewing surveillance footage, police were able to track Einspahr to a nearby park. She later admitted to authorities that she acted alone and said she needed $15,000 to pay for restitution in another pending case.

Friday’s plea agreement also settled a 2015 case against Einspahr, in which she stole more than $32,000 from her employer while working as the office manager.

“Bank robbers continue to amaze us in this line of work. They almost never get away, and they put lives in danger,” said Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke.

“In this case, the defendant not only jeopardized her own life, but also two small children she was babysitting. This kind of behavior is completely unacceptable.”