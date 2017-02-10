Large grass fire west of Longmont forces evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. — Approximately 125 homes were evacuated for a large grass fire west of Longmont on Friday morning, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Another 29 homes were placed on pre-evacuation orders for the fire in the 5000 block of Nelson Road south of Lyons and east of Highway 36.

There is no word on what caused the fire, which is being fueled by unseasonably warm temperatures and strong winds along the Front Range.

There is no estimate for the size of the fire, which is moving to the east. The NOAA Table Mountain Test Facility is to the south of the fire.

Record-setting high temperatures are expected on Friday.