Widow pleads for late husband’s stolen ashes to be returned

LONGMONT, Colo. – A widow is calling on the Problem Solvers for help after she says burglars broke into her home and stole her late husband’s ashes.

Mary Nazzaro says she called police Tuesday after she got home from the library with her grandchildren and noticed the glass on her front door was pushed in. Things in her bedroom were moved around, and a cigar humidor she keeps on her dresser was gone.

“I said somebody’s come in and they’ve taken Papa’s ashes,” Nazzaro recalls telling her daughter.

Her husband of more than 40 years, Jeff, passed away five years ago from a heart attack and complications related to diabetes.

“We met when I was 14 years old and he was 17,” she told the Problem Solvers. “Love at first sight.”

The couple raised three children in Colorado, but their favorite vacation spot was in Florida. That’s where Nazzaro planned to finally spread her husband’s ashes.

“I had moved to the point where we were ready to bring him to Florida, to the ocean and final resting place. Say our final goodbyes,” she said.

Now, that may never happen.

The suspected criminals stole a laptop and the ornate humidor, and their wedding rings which were sitting on top of the box.

“I think they thought it was a jewelry box,” Nazzaro said.

The contents are useless to whoever took them, but they are priceless to her. Nazzaro says she feels robbed of her chance to give her late husband a proper goodbye in his final resting place.

“If it’s not too late, please get me that ashes back so my family, so we can do what Jeff deserves,” she said.

The humidor is made of dark wood with black trim. Along with the ashes it contains cigars, rose petals and a length of braided hair.