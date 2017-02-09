Whole Foods closing 9 stores, including 2 in Colorado

AUSTIN, Texas — Whole Foods said Wednesday that it will close nine stores, including two in Colorado, and eliminate its kitchen commissaries that make its prepared foods after reporting a sixth consecutive quarter of falling sales.

“We’re examining every aspect of our retail operations,” said Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey, who recently resumed the role of sole chief executive officer after the departure of co-CEO Walter Robb.

Mackey said the closings are a “difficult but prudent decision,” and that combined with moves to lower prices and improve profits and efficiency will “result in a healthier bottom line, increased cash flow and higher returns.”

“What has become clear is that we don’t want to compete in a ‘race to the bottom’ as consumers have ever increasing choices for how much and where they shop,” Mackey said.

Two stores in Colorado and California, and one each in Chicago, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona and Georgia will close. The specific Colorado stores were not announced.