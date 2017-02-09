× ‘What will you lose?’: Real Coloradans talk about the costs of a DUI conviction

Real Coloradans are talking about what they lost because of their DUI conviction in a new series of videos.

An average of 77 impaired drivers are arrested every day in Colorado and the Colorado Department of Transportation warns the consequences are severe.

Now CDOT is launching a new campaign featuring DUI offenders speaking about what they’ve lost because of their DUI conviction and urging others not to make the same mistake.

The videos feature real Coloradans, not actors, describing how they lost their right to drive, lost connections with family, lost their careers and much more.

Some of the offenders in the videos are currently serving time in the Colorado Department of Corrections and some were charged with a felony.

“A key focus of the campaign is the new felony DUI law,” CDOT said in a statement released Thursday. “The goal of the law is to greatly increase consequences for repeat DUI offenders and remove them from Colorado’s roadways.”

Under the new law, an individual’s fourth DUI conviction is automatically eligible for a Class 4 felony charge.

Beginning this week, videos featuring the DUI offenders are airing on Colorado broadcast TV and online through connected TV platforms. CDOT is also placing posters in 40 bars across the state.