In the past 6 years, LoHi Lipo Laser Clinic has been helping clients contour their bodies. SculpSure is a revolutionary device that uses heat with lasers to destroy fat. No burning, no downtime, no bruising or redness. SculpSure doesn't damage any cells except fat cells. And LoHi Lipo Laser is the only clinic in the country combining SculpSure with the Light Pod, maximizing results. Colorado's Best offer is $1,200 for 4 panels of the SculpSure treatment, 3 Light Pod Sessions, and a Free Consult with their Holistic Nutritionist. (303)331-2005
Start Loving Your Body Again this Valentine’s Day
-
Sculpt your body for 2017!
-
Slim & Sculpt in 25 minutes
-
Lose the inches in 25
-
Slim & Sculpt in 25 minutes
-
Lose the inches gain the self-confidence
-
-
Sculpt your body with SculpSure!
-
Shrink those Trouble Spots!
-
Lose the inches
-
Say goodbye to fat cells forever
-
Slim Down with Ageless Expressions
-
-
NOW is the time to slim down for Spring Break
-
Fit into those Party Dresses!
-
Slim down for good with Ageless Expressions