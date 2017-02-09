Several flights at DIA canceled as winter storm slams East Coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Northeast is hunkering down for what could be the most significant storm of the season, which is forecast to dump a foot of snow and bring blizzard conditions in some areas Thursday.

Airlines have canceled more than 2,700 flights ahead of the storm. New York, Boston and Philadelphia have closed their public schools for the day. The latter two cities have also declared snow emergencies, which affect city services and parking. All state offices in New Jersey have been closed for non-essential personnel.

More than 60 million people will be dealing with the wintry weather.

Winter storm warnings are in effect stretching from Pennsylvania, through parts of New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts as well as the New England states.

The storm is expected to bring strong winds, hitting around daybreak with 30 mph winds and creating whiteout conditions at times.

The storm is having its effects at Denver International Airport.

RELATED: Denver International Airport flight status

Airlines have begun canceling flights to cities on the East Coast and the situation might become worse during the day Thursday.

The National Weather Service estimated 8-12 inches of snow in New York and 12-15 inches of snow in Boston are possible.

Officials warned residents to avoid morning travel as heavy snow can make roads slick and dangerous. The National Weather Service in New York warned that the conditions will "rapidly deteriorate around daybreak" and that two inches of snow could fall per hour.

Flightaware.com reported airlines had canceled more than 2,700 flights affecting the United States on Thursday. Most of the cancellations are in Newark, N.J.; Jersey; Boston; and New York's LaGuardia and JFK airports.

The good news is that the storm is expected to move out quickly. However, snowfall in Boston could continue into the weekend, and temperatures won't rise above freezing there until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm won't cause hardship much below Washington. It will get less than half an inch of snow Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.