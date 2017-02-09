× Scam alert: Fort Collins police warn about caller claiming to be from Xcel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police are warning the public about a scam going around.

Police said they’re getting reports of a person claiming to be from Xcel Energy who demands a payment or threatens to cut off services.

If you get a call like this, police say do not give out your account information or any payment information.

If you have concerns about your Xcel account, hang up and call Xcel directly at 800-895-4999.