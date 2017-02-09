× Reports: Plane catches fire at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK — Fire trucks were at the scene of a fire at John F. Kennedy airport after flames shot out from a plane’s engine Thursday night according to reports.

FDNY tweeted at 9:20 p.m. MT that a fire was placed under control at the airport.

One passenger whose plane was sitting on the airport runway nearby, took a picture of the aircraft that appeared embers coming out. Alice Zhang said it looked like a “bad engine fire but cabin seemed safe.”

“Yeah so I’m on the runway about to take off and another plane just landed next to us and it was on [expletive] fire like literal fire,” she wrote.

One report said the plane, an Aerolineas Argentinas flight bound for Buenos Aires, was able to taxi away after the fire was extinguished.

This story will be updated when more information is available.