Puppy born without front legs learning to scoot around on skiis

A disabled puppy named Cupid is getting a new chance at finding a loving home, after being left to die in a garbage bin in Canada.

The dog, which was born without front legs, was tied up in a bag and left with the trash behind a building in Toronto, CBC News reported.

Fortunately, a man found the puppy took him to a Toronto shelter, according to a report by the Toronto Sun. Two volunteers at the shelter took the puppy home and contacted Joan Znidarec with The Dog Rescuers, Inc.

Now Cupid is learning to walk, with the help of special prosthetic legs made by PawsAbility.

The prosthetic legs fit into little skis, which function a bit like training wheels, to help Cupid scoot forward.

For now, he’s trying out the device for short periods a couple times a day, to get used to standing and using all four legs, CBC explains.

Cupid is about 8 weeks old and is believed to be a Great Pyrenees mix, so he’ll need different, larger prosthetics as he grows.

But he’s expected to be available for adoption by the end of February, according to CBC. Organizers say The Dog Rescuers, Inc. will continue to support Cupid and whoever adopts him.

“This little guy is an absolute love with the most adorable personality and a heart-shaped nose,” organizers at PawsAbility stated on their website.

Cupid’s treatment and prosthetics are being paid for through donations.

You can make a donation at the website thedogrescuersinc.ca.