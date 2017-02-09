Problem Solvers fight for family after phone company charges for devices destroyed in deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A metro Denver family struggling to recover after a deadly car accident was stuck with a cell phone bill for more than $2,000 that included devices destroyed in the crash.

Jared Carlson, 27, of Thornton was killed and his wife Victoria Lopez, 25, was disabled in a rollover accident on I-76 near Keenesburg on September 5, 2016. Two children in the car suffered minor injuries.

It’s hard to imagine how one would deal with that kind of a loss. A loss that was only made worse with something so seemingly insignificant.

Victoria’s mother, Monica Guerue, says Sprint had sent the family a bill, partly for devices destroyed in the accident. She was told that they are being charged at full price because the phones were leased.

“I said good luck finding the phone and iPad,” Guerue recalled her phone conversation with Sprint. “It’s out in the field somewhere. I can tell you the location of the accident and you can go look for it.”

Guerue said they tried to tell their story, calling Sprint multiple times, and even spoke with a manager but were told they would still be charged.

So the FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Sprint Thursday, who called the family right away and agreed to waive all charges after the accident. So the bill went from over $2,000 to $290. But then came more good news.

The Mountain Southwest Regional President for Sprint, Greg Post, was informed of the family’s difficult situation and agreed to pay the remaining balance.

"We appreciate it, we really do," Guerue said. "There's way more good than there is bad."

So now, the family can go back to what’s most important – recovery.

Veronica’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her medical bills.